OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Don’t California my Arizona

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 4:43 p.m.

When intentional destruction is done to over 70 property owners there needs to be some accountability. The recent “tagging” (spray painting) on walls and vehicles in Kingman seems to be a little out of control.

I’ve been told that the individual responsible for the previous wave of “tagging” on walls was a juvenile who was charged. Supposedly, this individual was released to the custody of a parent or parents and had an ankle bracelet installed.

I hear the ankle bracelet was an inconvenience so the juvenile removed it. Where were the parents?

If that information is correct, as a recipient of the recent round of “taggers” I am appalled. There needs to be some changes on how an intentional-damage type of crime like this is handled. I have not had anyone knocking on my door offering to correct the problem or pay for the damages caused by their juvenile. I have personally made four trips to the paint store and spent $100 to try to match the color on my block wall.

Accountability would be a good place to start. This individual is a juvenile protected under law. I understand that. Well, they have a parent or parents who should be responsible for their child’s actions and damages.

To get a situation like this under control, it should not be hard. Make the parents responsible for their child, and identify how they will make restitution.

If the parents are unable to pay for all damages, the court should make them do community service – actual labor – of an equal dollar amount. Then you would see parents get involved and care.

Do you realize the total costs to the community associated with a crime like this. 1. Damaged property, even when repaired, never looks as nice as original construction. 2. Police response and reports to over 70 residences for the investigation. 3. Costs to our court system.

We don’t need more “liberal” laws. Just enforce the ones we have.

Don’t California my Arizona.

Ray Knapp

Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Disabled man conceals HIV diagnosis from his parents
Dear Abby: Mom gives blessing to kids attending church with grandma
Letter: It's OK when the invasion is by cows
Suspected vandals arrested
Dear Abby | Dad’s long disappearances give family cause for alarm

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News