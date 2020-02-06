Community View | Don’t California my Arizona

When intentional destruction is done to over 70 property owners there needs to be some accountability. The recent “tagging” (spray painting) on walls and vehicles in Kingman seems to be a little out of control.

I’ve been told that the individual responsible for the previous wave of “tagging” on walls was a juvenile who was charged. Supposedly, this individual was released to the custody of a parent or parents and had an ankle bracelet installed.

I hear the ankle bracelet was an inconvenience so the juvenile removed it. Where were the parents?

If that information is correct, as a recipient of the recent round of “taggers” I am appalled. There needs to be some changes on how an intentional-damage type of crime like this is handled. I have not had anyone knocking on my door offering to correct the problem or pay for the damages caused by their juvenile. I have personally made four trips to the paint store and spent $100 to try to match the color on my block wall.

Accountability would be a good place to start. This individual is a juvenile protected under law. I understand that. Well, they have a parent or parents who should be responsible for their child’s actions and damages.

To get a situation like this under control, it should not be hard. Make the parents responsible for their child, and identify how they will make restitution.

If the parents are unable to pay for all damages, the court should make them do community service – actual labor – of an equal dollar amount. Then you would see parents get involved and care.

Do you realize the total costs to the community associated with a crime like this. 1. Damaged property, even when repaired, never looks as nice as original construction. 2. Police response and reports to over 70 residences for the investigation. 3. Costs to our court system.

We don’t need more “liberal” laws. Just enforce the ones we have.

Don’t California my Arizona.

Ray Knapp

Kingman