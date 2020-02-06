Kino Avenue Waterline Project starts Monday, Feb. 10
KINGMAN – The start of the Kino Avenue Waterline Project, which will see the installation of a new water transmission main, is set to begin Monday, Feb. 10.
The first closure is expected to last three weeks, and will be on Kino Avenue between the Mohave Wash and Stockton Hill Road. Portions of Kino Avenue, North Glen Road, Morrow Avenue, Plaza Drive and Khan Avenue will be closed during the project. Detours will be in place.
The work is the continuation of a multi-phased, $1.51 million project to improve water delivery to city water storage tanks that will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, resulting in an overall benefit to customers, the city wrote in a news release.
The project is expected to last 90 days barring weather delays. No water service delays or disruptions are expected.
Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: