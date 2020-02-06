Kino Avenue Waterline Project starts Monday, Feb. 10

KINGMAN – The start of the Kino Avenue Waterline Project, which will see the installation of a new water transmission main, is set to begin Monday, Feb. 10.

The first closure is expected to last three weeks, and will be on Kino Avenue between the Mohave Wash and Stockton Hill Road. Portions of Kino Avenue, North Glen Road, Morrow Avenue, Plaza Drive and Khan Avenue will be closed during the project. Detours will be in place.

The work is the continuation of a multi-phased, $1.51 million project to improve water delivery to city water storage tanks that will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, resulting in an overall benefit to customers, the city wrote in a news release.

The project is expected to last 90 days barring weather delays. No water service delays or disruptions are expected.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman