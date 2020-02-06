Miner Editorial | Mohave County vets deserve an Arizona State Veteran Home

Mohave County has more than its share of military veterans -- just shy of 25,000, according to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s about 1-in-8 county residents.

These men and women have done a lot for us. The least we can do for them is provide them with skilled nursing care in a safe, clean and loving environment as their days draw to a close.

That’s why it’s great to hear that an 80-bed Arizona State Veteran Home has been proposed for Mohave County, with a 30-acre donated site on the outskirts of Kingman earmarked for the facility.

State veteran homes provide skilled nursing care, comfortable accommodations and an independent lifestyle to honorably discharged veterans and their spouses.

The state already operates homes in Phoenix and Tucson, and broke ground for new homes in Flagstaff and Yuma last year. And while those distant facilities are open to all Arizona veterans, our veterans in Mohave County shouldn’t have to sacrifice being close to their families to get the care to which they are entitled.

The state’s $19 million share of the cost is in Senate Bill 1112, sponsored by Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu) and supported by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman).

The measure was approved 27-2 by the Arizona Senate on Monday, Feb. 3, and sent to the House for consideration.

There’s a catch, or two.

The $19 million in state money is contingent on the federal government covering the remaining 65% of the cost, as was the case with the Yuma and Flagstaff homes.

And, despite being contained in separate legislation, the bill must also compete against other worthy spending measures in the proposed $12.8 billion state budget.

“This will be part of budget negotiations,” State Senate President Karen Fann assured Rep. Eddie Farnsworth (R-Mesa), who said the measure attempted to sidestep the budget process.

That’s fine. This is a project that can stand on its merits.

If the veterans of Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff are worthy of state support for a home providing skilled nursing care, it would be tough to argue that veterans from Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City are not. They served just as honorably, and just as selflessly.

But just to be sure, it wouldn’t hurt to contact your state and federal legislators and voice your support for both the state and federal outlays. Their contact information is listed below.