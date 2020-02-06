Mohave County Animal Shelter receives unique guest
Updated as of Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:55 PM
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter receives no small number of cats and dogs on any given day, but on Friday, Jan. 31, an uncommon four-legged friend arrived.
Delilah, a 3- to 4-year-old potbellied pig, arrived at the shelter as an untagged stray. Pigs are not the shelter’s typical guests, which meant Shelter Manager Nicole Mangiameli had to make a special trip for pig feed, fruits and vegetables.
By Tuesday, Feb. 4, Delilah’s food supply was running low. Enter Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, which took a trip to Tractor Supply and purchased two more bags of pig feed in addition to fruits, berries and vegetables from Safeway.
Friends and the shelter took Delilah to an animal shelter in Coconino County on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends, said the relocation came because the Coconino shelter wanted to host Delilah, and because it could provide better accommodations.
Delilah was provided with good food in Mohave County, but was on a concrete floor at the shelter, which is not good for a pig.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
