Mohave County Sheriff gets permission to buy bigger, faster airplane

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office got permission to buy a new airplane on Tuesday, but not before experiencing some turbulence.

Sheriff Doug Schuster and Michael O’Connor, the sheriff’s office’s one-and-only pilot, addressed the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 4 seeking to use Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act seizure funding to purchase a new airplane.

“There will be no expense to taxpayers,” Schuster said. “It will be paid [for] from seized money from arrested drug traffickers.”

The plane will be used for the extradition of prisoners back to Mohave County, aerial surveillance and to shuttle deputies around the vast county in emergencies, Schuster explained.

The current fleet – a 1976 Cessna T210 and a 1978 Cessna T210M – is aging, with one plane grounded. The plan is to purchase a bigger, faster 1982 Cessna 414A. It would carry more passengers and equipment, and transport a SWAT team rapidly across the fifth-largest county in the United States at 270 mph if required.

Schuster promised huge savings on avoiding commercial airlines for jail extraditions, and said he would like to sell the second, grounded plane when the new plane arrives.

But Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 spent some time on Google researching the Cessna 414A, and said he read it costs $300,000 a year to operate.

“Absolutely not,” Shuster replied emphatically, urging O’Connell to provide his expertise.

O’Connell said he believes that the figure Gould found referred to a plane that spends much more time in the air than the sheriff’s office aircraft will. He said the county plane will only fly about 100 hours per year.

“That begs the question then if it is justified to have an aircraft,” Gould pointed out, “if we’re not going to utilize it.”

Gould said he believed the Cessna 414A burns 22 gallons of fuel per hour at a cost of about $6 per gallon. Therefore, he said, there is a significant concern with the ongoing expense of operating an aircraft.

O’Connell countered that aviation fuel costs closer to $5 per gallon.

And Schuster told the board that extraditions using commercial flights are very costly. “We just paid over $4,000 for one extradition,” the sheriff said.

“I crunched the numbers and one extradition would cost $11,000 with the aircraft,” Gould insisted.

But Schuster and O’Connell vehemently insisted that those figures are nowhere near their own preliminary calculations. After some paper flipping, Gould let them off the hook by suggesting his information came from a newspaper article that he had not independently verified.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 tried to press a bit more on the future cost of operating the plane. He was told that the cost of fuel -- $20,000 annually -- will remain essentially the same and the cost of maintenance will double. The sheriff’s office will continue to split the cost with the Public Works Department.

“Is it necessary to have it? Absolutely,” Schuster exclaimed. “Lives are at stake. The planes we have are of no use to me if I have an accident up in the Colorado Strip.”

When it comes to extraditions, Schuster said, safety is a priority. He said there are a lot of “nasty people” being transferred that he doesn’t want the public or “your families” anywhere near.