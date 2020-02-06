OFFERS
Obituary | Daniel Powers

Daniel Powers

Daniel Powers

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 5:33 p.m.

On Jan. 22nd, my son Daniel Powers passed away after a hard battle with cancer. Daniel was only 32 years old. Daniel loved living in Lake Havasu, where when he wasn’t working you could find him riding his motorcycle. He loved going on adventures with his fiancé to old historic places all over Arizona. His dream was to ride down Pacific Coast Highway on his Harley.

Daniel was survived by his mother, Theresa Long; stepfather Robert Long; sister Jennifer Hinson and her husband Chris; stepsister Andrhea Young; brother Robert Mower; uncle Doug Powers; nieces Athalia and Rose Mower; and his fiancé Janice Glass.

There is a Memorial scheduled for Daniel on Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at Foursquare Church, 2215 Emerson Ave., Kingman, ArizonaAZ. 86401. There is a potluck lunch afterwards, so if you can please bring a dish.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze

