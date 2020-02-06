Obituary | Lesley “Joe” Holtzen

Joe was born in Hastings, Nebraska on March 2, 1946 to Ed and Elaine Holtzen. Joe graduated from Hastings High School in 1964.

He moved to Arizona in the early 80s, but still loved being a “Husker.”

Joe passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Ed and Virtie Holtzen and Everett and Elaine Burge, Sr., his wife; Naomi and stepsister; Susan Fox.

Joe is survived by his brother; David (Nancy) Holtzen, step-brother; Everett (Krystal) Burge, nephew; Jeremy, Niece; Jessica and sister-in-law; Beatrice (Russ) Harrold.

Joe loved the music business. He had several bands during the late 70s to early 90s and spent a lot of time on the road entertaining. He even recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe loved “Elvis” and all sports, especially Nebraska football and enjoyed playing golf. He spent his last working years as a car salesman before retiring.

Joe volunteered at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, which he attended regularly. Joe is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace, “Bro.” We love you!

A Celebration of life in honor of Joe Holtzen will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Dambar & Steakhouse, Kingman, Arizona.