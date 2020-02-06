OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Lesley “Joe” Holtzen

Lesley “Joe” Holtzen

Lesley “Joe” Holtzen

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 5:29 p.m.

Joe was born in Hastings, Nebraska on March 2, 1946 to Ed and Elaine Holtzen. Joe graduated from Hastings High School in 1964.

He moved to Arizona in the early 80s, but still loved being a “Husker.”

Joe passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Ed and Virtie Holtzen and Everett and Elaine Burge, Sr., his wife; Naomi and stepsister; Susan Fox.

Joe is survived by his brother; David (Nancy) Holtzen, step-brother; Everett (Krystal) Burge, nephew; Jeremy, Niece; Jessica and sister-in-law; Beatrice (Russ) Harrold.

Joe loved the music business. He had several bands during the late 70s to early 90s and spent a lot of time on the road entertaining. He even recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe loved “Elvis” and all sports, especially Nebraska football and enjoyed playing golf. He spent his last working years as a car salesman before retiring.

Joe volunteered at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, which he attended regularly. Joe is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace, “Bro.” We love you!

A Celebration of life in honor of Joe Holtzen will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Dambar & Steakhouse, Kingman, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Susan Fox
Obituary: Susan Fox
Obituary: Virtie Belle Holtzen
Obituary: Virtie Belle Holtzen
Rusty Ed Hastings

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News