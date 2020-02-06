Rants and Raves | Feb. 7, 2020
Why is it when our law enforcement officers use deadly force during a routine traffic stop that should hardly have turned violent, we the residents here in Kingman are told nothing?
State of The Union Address – Why should we listen to Trump’s State of The Union address? It is as full of lies as so very many things he says. Our Social Security is not so “secure” now.
Nice to see one Republican stand up to the bully. Easy to see this is now the Trump party as even the slightest deviation against the President you are attacked from all GOP fronts. Mitt Romney, this country owes you a great debt.
