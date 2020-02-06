Start the day with 'Cardio Warm-up & Exercise,' Feb. 10

Get your day started with “Cardio Warm-up & Exercise” at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 8:30 to 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Cost is $1.50. For more information, visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

