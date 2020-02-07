OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Join the Desert Road Riders MC for their '14th Annual “We Care” Run,' Saturday, Feb. 8

Bring lap blankets, stuffed animals, smiles, a big heart and join the Desert Road Riders MC for their 14th Annual “We Care” Run on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Stock image)

Bring lap blankets, stuffed animals, smiles, a big heart and join the Desert Road Riders MC for their 14th Annual “We Care” Run on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 10:28 a.m.

Bring lap blankets, stuffed animals, smiles, a big heart and join the Desert Road Riders MC for their 14th Annual “We Care” Run on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Meet at the Hooch's Kingman Grill, 2215 Butler Ave. in Kingman. The group will leave at 10:45 a.m. and ride to local retirement homes in the Kingman area to spread good cheer and hang out with the residents.

For more information, contact Duke at 928-530-0641 or visit desertroadridersmc.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Hoochs Kingman Bar & Grille

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Desert Road Riders MC: Kingman Toy Run, Dec. 15
Letter of Thanks | To Desert Road Riders MC from Mutt Matchers
Photo: They Care
Kingman Letter: Thanks to the Desert Road Riders Motorcycle Club
Letter of Thanks: To Desert Road Riders Motorcycle Club and sponsors, from Mutt Matchers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News