Join the Desert Road Riders MC for their '14th Annual “We Care” Run,' Saturday, Feb. 8
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 10:28 a.m.
Bring lap blankets, stuffed animals, smiles, a big heart and join the Desert Road Riders MC for their 14th Annual “We Care” Run on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Meet at the Hooch's Kingman Grill, 2215 Butler Ave. in Kingman. The group will leave at 10:45 a.m. and ride to local retirement homes in the Kingman area to spread good cheer and hang out with the residents.
For more information, contact Duke at 928-530-0641 or visit desertroadridersmc.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
