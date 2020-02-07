Prep Basketball: Lady Tigers use hot shooting to beat Lady Bulldogs

KINGMAN – Sometimes all it takes is a few made baskets and a squad has the confidence to carry it to victory.

That was the case Thursday as the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to pick up a 44-39 victory over crosstown rival Kingman High on Senior Night at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We talked at halftime about keeping the intensity up,” said Lady Tigers head coach Marty Edwards. “Eventually your shot has to fall and that’s what I’ve been telling them for the last two weeks. And they did. The girls started making their shots. And as a team, we started trusting each other. It was a whole team thing. Five individuals were five teammates. That was the main thing and our subs did their job.”

It was indeed team basketball as seven Academy athletes made a contribution in the scorebook. Faith Edwards led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, while Norasia Fielding chipped in 10 and Cynda Campbell had nine. Lynsey Day added five, followed by Emily McCracken and Ammerisa Benson with four each.

“The girls really stepped up and made their shots,” Edwards said. “That was the difference from Tuesday’s game to tonight’s game. Our intensity level was huge. Our starting five are all critical for us. They all played very well.”

And even Lady Bulldogs head coach Kevin Hubbard knew this was a different team than the one that Kingman defeated 48-36 on Jan. 16.

“When you come and play on a Senior Night, people get going,” Hubbard said. “It’s the magic of playing for the last time (on your home court). Academy did a great job with their four seniors making some shots. Hats off to them. They made a lot of shots that they normally struggle to make. But when the time came, they came up big.”

The Lady Bulldogs never threw in the towel.

They trailed 37-28 with 6:38 remaining, but kept within striking distance with timely shots. However, Academy answered when it needed to, highlighted by a 5-0 run midway through the fourth that pushed the lead to 10 points at the 2:53 mark.

It appeared the Lady Tigers had the game in the bag, but Kingman was right back in it with a 5-0 run.

The only issue? The clock.

The Lady Bulldogs inched within five points, but they couldn’t get closer with just 57 seconds remaining.

“I’m proud of this team for the way they played through it. We never went away,” Hubbard said. “Hats off to the Academy for doing what they needed to do. … And at the end of the day, a five-point loss comes down to they hit a couple of outside shots and we didn’t hit any. I think it’s the first game all year we didn’t have a 3-pointer.”

No. 31 ranked Kingman (5-12, 4-5 3A West Region) gets it chance to end the season on a high note when it hosts 34th-ranked River Valley (4-12, 2-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’ll show out on Senior Night,” Hubbard said. “Star Talayumpteua and Emilee Araya have their last little run here. They’ll show out on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, No. 30 ranked Academy (6-8, 4-4) travels to 32nd-ranked Chino Valley (5-10, 3-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before possibly hosting River Valley in a makeup game. The Lady Tigers were originally awarded a forfeit win, but the AIA recently ruled it a cancellation.

And with one less win, Academy dropped to third in the 3A West Region standings behind Wickenburg. That is especially crucial as the top two teams earn a bid to the state tournament.

“I would love to play it,” Edwards said of the canceled River Valley contest. “It gives us a chance to make the playoffs.”