Prep Basketball: Seniors lead Tigers to win over Bulldogs

KINGMAN – It’s not uncommon for the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team to go with a starting lineup featuring Connor Alleman, Wyatt Hall, Ryan Hurley and Mike Mayo. However, the Tigers had yet to add another senior to the mix, but when they did, it paid off Thursday in a 67-42 victory over Kingman High on Senior Night at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We put a lot of trust in our five seniors,” said Academy head coach William McDavid. “Four of them are starters anyway. Joey Moore did a beautiful job of filling the gap. And we’re comfortable putting them all out there and they did a wonderful job for us. I’m happy they got to do it in front of their home crowd and such a big crowd. And against guys they play against day in and day out.”

The Tigers didn’t disappoint in their final home game of the regular season as they led from start to finish. The visiting Bulldogs inched within 10 points on two occasions in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer.

“I don’t know how many offensive rebounds they had, but it was definitely more than I wanted,” said Kingman head coach Nick Juby. “It’s true determination to go get that ball. I have to give credit to coach (McDavid). He’s burned it in their brains that ‘The ball is ours. We get it every time it’s in the air.’ They do a great job of doing that.”

And the rebounds turned into points with Alleman leading the way with a game-high 15, while Hall scored 14 and Hurley added 10. Mayo and Moore each chipped in six.

“Wyatt Hall has been a rock for us all year,” McDavid said. “He hasn’t been scoring much lately, so it was nice to see him get in and get his. Joey Moore is another one who, for one reason or another, hasn’t seen a lot of floor time. He got in and gave us amazing minutes.”

Meanwhile on the other side of the scorebook, Kingman senior Jacob Martel tallied 14 points, followed by Rider Havatone with 11 and Garrett Stryker with five.

Martel and Havatone accounted for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 13 third-quarter points that helped them inch within 39-29 with 2:16 remaining. The 9-0 run helped Kingman get some momentum, but it could never gain the upper hand.

A lot of that had to do with the strong play of Hall and Hurley in the fourth quarter. Hall tallied 10 points and Hurley added six to help Academy outscore the Bulldogs 24-11 and clinch the victory.

“When you give a team two, three, four shots a possession, they’re going to score,” Juby said. “A good team is definitely going to score. And that’s what they are. They just outworked us tonight and I take some responsibility for that.”

No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-13, 1-8 3A West Region) has its Senior Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 23 ranked River Valley (10-7, 8-1), while the 27th-ranked Tigers (8-7, 4-5) travel to No. 18 ranked Chino Valley (11-4, 5-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.