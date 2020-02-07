Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse McQuade Dawson, 25, and Stephanie Lynn Sparks, 38, both of Newton, Iowa, following a vehicle pursuit Monday, Feb. 3.
At approximately 11 a.m., deputies observed a sedan with a Colorado license plate and a cracked windshield at Stockton Hill Road and Sycamore Avenue. A records check was conducted on the license plate, and results reportedly showed the car had been stolen in a carjacking incident.
Deputies observed two occupants in the vehicle – a male with short hair, and a female with pulled back hair. When the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of Beverly Avenue, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit ensued and the vehicle ran several stop signs. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but located it abandoned in the 3900 block of Raymond Avenue.
Kingman police set up a perimeter and both suspects were located shortly in the parking lot of a nearby business.
Jesse McQuade Dawson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight from law enforcement, both felonies, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Stephanie Lynn Sparks was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of means of transportation and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by MCSO
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: