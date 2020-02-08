OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Airport Advisory Commission to consider additional shade hangars

Kingman Municipal Airport (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Municipal Airport (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Airport Advisory Commission will discuss building additional shade hangars at Kingman Municipal Airport at the meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff. Upon moving to old business, commissioners will review their new mission statement, and the work being done on the airport’s website and social media accounts.

The commission will be provided with information from ClearBilt Building Systems regarding additional shade hangars.

Under new business, commissioners will discuss and could take action on inquiries related to the railroad located within the industrial park.

Due to poor attendance at past users group meetings, city staff has requested that the commission consider scheduling meetings on a quarterly basis. That last item will see discussion and possible action.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Airport Advisory Commission to discuss website, land use
Airport Advisory Commission tackles rates, lease terms
Kingman Airport Advisory Commission to review capital improvement projects Jan. 13
Airport Advisory Commission to evaluate capital improvement plan
Airport commission to address master plan update grant

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News