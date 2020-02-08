Airport Advisory Commission to consider additional shade hangars
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Airport Advisory Commission will discuss building additional shade hangars at Kingman Municipal Airport at the meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff. Upon moving to old business, commissioners will review their new mission statement, and the work being done on the airport’s website and social media accounts.
The commission will be provided with information from ClearBilt Building Systems regarding additional shade hangars.
Under new business, commissioners will discuss and could take action on inquiries related to the railroad located within the industrial park.
Due to poor attendance at past users group meetings, city staff has requested that the commission consider scheduling meetings on a quarterly basis. That last item will see discussion and possible action.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
