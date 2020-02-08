OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Winners and losers

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan - Syndicated Columnist
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 4:55 p.m.

It started Sunday night with an exciting and hard-fought Super Bowl game, which I was happy to see end with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Then the next day came the Iowa caucus, aka the Democrat Party’s Iowa fiasco.

For weeks, the liberal mainstream media and cable TV had been building up the importance of a win in Iowa.

They treated the state’s obsolete caucus process like a sacred ceremony of grassroots democracy that was going to play a crucial role in deciding the Democrats’ choice to dethrone President Trump.

The caucus was over on Monday.

As of Thursday afternoon, we still didn’t know who won, thanks to the incompetence and serial screw-ups of the state’s Democrat Party election officials.

The two “winners” – Mayor Pete and Bernie Sanders – are essentially tied. But since those results were riddled with many inconsistencies, the final score can never be trusted.

At this point, though, Iowa doesn’t matter. No one cares.

The candidates and the media already have flown off in their private jets to New Hampshire for this week’s primary.

While Democrats were still re-counting in Iowa, President Trump was winning the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night his State of the Union address got high marks from Republicans for content, tone and a handful of emotional stories from special guests, while the Democrats in Congress showed what losers they are.

A bunch of them sat on their hands, made sour faces, yelled comments, stared into their phones and acted like bratty high school girls.

If Stuntwoman of the House Nancy Pelosi hadn’t torn up her copy of the president’s speech, the rude and childish behavior of her young Democrats might have been a bigger story.

On Wednesday, President Trump had another pretty good day. He was easily acquitted by the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his impeachment trial.

With a two-thirds majority needed to remove him from office, everyone on the planet had known for months that he would be acquitted in a walk. We just had to wait to see what the official final score would be.

The only “news” made at the impeachment trial was Mitt Romney’s split vote on the two articles of impeachment.

He voted guilty on abuse of power, becoming the only Republican in the trial to vote to remove the president, and not guilty on obstruction of Congress.

It was typical Mitt.

He’s always standing in the middle of the road – and then wonders why he gets run over. That was his big problem in 2012 when he ran against President Obama as a wishy-washy conservative.

Looking back over the week’s wild events, I think the craziest one was the halftime show put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl.

I enjoyed it. The dancing was great. The Latin music was great, though I don’t remember what J.Lo was singing – or if she even was.

But excuse me, isn’t the Super Bowl supposed to be family entertainment?

As a male I was perfectly OK with watching two Latina superstars performing 15-minutes of seductive hip-shaking, butt-shaking, crotch-thrusting and pole dancing.

But should nine-year-old boys or girls or teenagers with raging hormones have been watching J.Lo shake her booty and everything else in their faces?

Was the NFL really OK with what she and Shakira were essentially doing – selling simulated sex to the guys watching football?

I thought that kind of stuff was in violation of the #MeToo Movement. Or is it OK as long as women do it?

I don’t know the answers to those questions. But I do know if a male responded to J.Lo’s seductive sales pitch in a natural way and said something like “Great legs” or “Nice butt” he might find himself looking for a new job.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

History and excitement is a nice mix for Super Bowl LIV
Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC
Dems kick off Iowa caucuses amid worry over beating Trump
Kingman retiree Nick Feher played for 49ers in pre-Super Bowl era
2 Arizona Democrats call for Trump’s impeachment

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News