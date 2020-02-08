Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future

KINGMAN – High-paying jobs – $30 to $40 per hour – await those willing to enter the construction trades.

In order to drive that point home, and help local contractors line up their employees of the future, Mohave County’s first Construction Day courtesy of ARIZONA@WORK has been set for the beginning of April.

In order for the community to learn about all the opportunities in the field, local contractors are needed to share and demonstrate their knowledge.

“Construction Day is all about showing off the opportunities for construction careers to Mohave and La Paz county people, particularly juniors and seniors in high school,” explained Christine Murphy, business services coordinator at ARIZONA@WORK. “There are so many opportunities in construction that we want to make young people aware and consider it as a career when they finish school.”

Construction Day will be a hands-on experience where attendees can engage in specific tasks simulating what it would be like to work in a particular construction field.

“We want them to know that there are a lot of good-paying jobs in the construction trades, and our hope is to win some of their hearts to consider a career in the construction industry,” Murphy continued.

But in order for construction knowledge to be shared and promoted, professional participation is needed.

“What we really need are plumbers, electricians, anybody that’s in a trade that wants to come set something up and speak,” said Jason Millin, one-stop operator at ARIZONA@WORK.

There is no cost for contractors to participate, but those who wish can pay to help sponsor the event at several levels. Tradespeople and contractors can spend $1,000 for platinum participation, which will get them a company banner, prime booth space, their logo in promotional ads and programs, and a recognition plaque. Other options include gold for $750, silver for $500, bronze at $250 and brass at lower amounts.

“The bad part is they have to take them off the construction site for a day,” Millin said of participation. “But again, this kind of stuff happening in the community is about investing in your future employees. Everybody knows that you have to train and develop these youths; we have to take that time to develop.”

Those who work in cabinets, flooring, tile, housing, concrete and many other fields are invited to participate and share their knowledge.

“We want them all because we want people to know that there is good money in these trades,” Millin said. “Right now with the housing crisis, listening to all these new businesses that want to come in here, they’re asking two questions: Do you have the workforce? Do you have the housing? And we don’t. We need a workforce that can build housing.”

Construction Day is set for April 2-3 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. April 2 will be for juniors and seniors in high school, while Construction Day April 3 will be open to the public because there are plenty of opportunities in construction fields for adults, too.

“You don’t have to go to college to make $30, $40 an hour,” Millin said. “We just want to make sure we’re getting everybody and letting them know there are opportunities right here in Kingman and Mohave County.”

For more information on Construction Day or to get involved, contact Murphy at 928-753-0723 ext. 4473, or christine.murphy@mohavecounty.us.