Golden Valley firefighters receive reclining donation

Standing from left Golden Valley Fire District Battalion Chief David Martin, Fire Chief David Cunningham, Firefighter-Engineer Jimmy Childers, Arizona Furniture Manager Bruce Reid, Pay-On-Call Firefighter-EMT Keazan Smith, Arizona Furniture owner Joe Kaelin and Arizona Furniture employee Theresa Burns, stand behind GVFD Capt. Boyd Lewis, who is sitting in the new “captain’s” chair at GVFD Station 11 beside Reid’s son, honorary volunteer firefighter Tyler Reid.

Kaelin donated the lounge chair to show his appreciation to the first responders in Golden Valley for their dedicated service to the community.