OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley firefighters receive reclining donation

(Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

(Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether – For the Miner
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5:43 p.m.

Standing from left Golden Valley Fire District Battalion Chief David Martin, Fire Chief David Cunningham, Firefighter-Engineer Jimmy Childers, Arizona Furniture Manager Bruce Reid, Pay-On-Call Firefighter-EMT Keazan Smith, Arizona Furniture owner Joe Kaelin and Arizona Furniture employee Theresa Burns, stand behind GVFD Capt. Boyd Lewis, who is sitting in the new “captain’s” chair at GVFD Station 11 beside Reid’s son, honorary volunteer firefighter Tyler Reid.

Kaelin donated the lounge chair to show his appreciation to the first responders in Golden Valley for their dedicated service to the community.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jeremy Celsi sworn in as a full-time firefighter
Cunningham named interim fire chief in Golden Valley
GVFD responds to accidents
Golden Valley structure fire destroys mobile home
New Firefighter for GVFD

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News