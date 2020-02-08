Kingman Blended Learning Center observes National School Choice Week
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 6:10 p.m.
The staff and students at the K12 Kingman Blended Learning Center celebrated National School Choice Week with a Crazy Hair Day observance on Jan. 29. It was one of many events held during the week.
To learn more about the school visit https://www.facebook.com/KingmanBLC/.
