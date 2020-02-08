OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Feb. 9, 2020

Mohave County issued 15 building permits during the week ending Jan. 31. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5 a.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 31:

Patsy Jose: 18353 N. Peacock Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof manufactured home and additions.

Mark Purdue: Golden Valley; 400 amp and 200 amp new service.

Alan Crist: Mohave Valley; electric to metal building.

Jeana Salisbury: 6499 E. El Paso Road, Kingman; 200 amp electrical service.

Craig Plumbing Contractors: Lake Havasu City; gas line.

Steven Klinkiewicz: Kingman; demo manufactured home, deck and addition.

Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 2.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 3816 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

DeVault Electric: 2540 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; service upgrade from 100 to 200 amp.

Mohave Homes: 2225 S. Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; demo burned manufactured home.

Mohave Homes: 8631 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; demo existing manufactured home.

Ambient Edge: Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

Ambient Edge: 10221 S. Hopkins Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

Sam Nichols Electrical: Kingman; electric pedestal replacement.

Andy Trujillo: Kingman; manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 6:

Solar Ready Solutions: 3755 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $129.

W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $895.

Matthew Stolmeier: 5063 E. Camelback Loop, Kingman; $25.

Dave Coffman: 1920 Darren Drive, Kingman; addition; $678.

Edward Tapia: 275 Greenway Drive, Kingman; addition; $160.

Chris Tighe Construction: 2115 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; awnings; $414.

Angle Homes: 3311 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Angle Solar: 3269 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

Angle Solar: 1286 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Angle Solar Solutions: 3268 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

E&R Electric: 2033 Club Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Hill Development: 933 Sheldon Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; new duplex; $8,107.

Big Red Construction: 3597 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,397.

Big Red Construction: 3591 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 3570 Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,787.

Tyler Tatton: 1706 Cholla Circle, Kingman; remodel; $414.

Rebath and Kitchen: 728 Silver St., Kingman; remodel; 437.

Christopher Lepper: 3318 Roma Road, Kingman; storage shed; $206.

Sign S Plus: 2202 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; attached to building; $252.

Sign S Plus: 3737 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $252.

Sign S Plus: 999 W. Beale St., Kingman; attached to building. $645.

Discount Sign Company: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $160.

Legacy Signs and Iron: 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; free standing; $878.

