MCSO hosts Search and Rescue installation, awards dinner
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue held its annual installation and awards dinner Saturday, Feb. 1, at which searchers from multiple locations were recognized for their valuable contributions.
Searchers from the Kingman Unit, Bullhead City Unit, Lake Havasu City Unit and the Arizona Strip Unit were recognized for their contributions. Searchers responded to approximately 100 requests for help in 2019, in addition to participating in numerous training courses throughout the year.
“Search and Rescue is made possible with searchers who volunteer their time so that we are able to help ‘so others may live,’” MCSO wrote in a news release. “A huge thanks to all of our searchers for their endless dedication to search and rescue.”
Information provided by MCSO
