Mohave County extends Fair Association lease 2 years
KINGMAN – Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods and District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson were going for three more years, but in the end, the county board of supervisors approved a new 2-year lease with the Mohave County Fair Association in a vote that had to be unanimous.
“This is a simple approval of a new lease, identical with the one approved a year ago, but extended for another three years,” Watson said.
But Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 felt more comfortable with two years instead of three and inquired on “the issues from before,” referring to incidents of illegal, after-hour usage of the fairgrounds in Kingman last year.
The staff informed the board that multiple inspections have been done after the incident. The last inspection in November 2019 still found three items to be fixed.
Those three items were never followed up on, but at the same time, significant improvements have been made, according to the county Risk Management Department.
“I don’t have anything against the lease, but I think it should be two years,” repeated Johnson, adding he wants to see the fairgrounds keep working on generating profit.
Additionally, Watson brought up an issue of a new entrance to the Fairgrounds. The county will release another bid, hoping to hire a local company that would help to improve the appearance of the venue.
