Mohave County ponders how to regulate special events

KINGMAN – The specter of Trumpstock is not leaving Mohave County, prolonging discussions on how the Board of Supervisors should define, classify and regulate special events and when to require special use permits.

After being taken by surprise by Trumpstock, a political festival in Golden Valley last fall that was expected to be massive but attracted only a small crowd, the county made an attempt to clarify the language of a relevant ordinance, which now requires a special use permit in case of a “large assemblage of people.”

The county staff decided to set the number of people at 50 or more to require a permit, but Development Services Director Tim Walsh, who introduced the issue to the board, was the first to point out the number can and should be modified by the supervisors.

“Fifty people can gather to watch a sunset,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who was concerned about over-regulating residents just because of one bad experience in the past. “It’s a government overreach. Trumpstock was a one-time problem and that would be an all-time answer.”

The stuff suggested two different regulatory avenues for recurring and one-time special events -- the first type illustrated by a farmers’ market, and the second by the Gould Shindig.

“What if I’m having a party with over 50 people,” inquired Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

“It would not be considered a public event unless you would specifically advertise that it is open to the public,” explained County Attorney Ryan Esplin.

“So if I post on Facebook that everybody can show up at Gould Shindig,” a permit would be required, Gould asked.

Yes, Esplin confirmed. Gould would then need to apply for a special use permit.

While all board members but Angius agreed that the current ordinance does not protect the county and confuses the public, coming up with the number to be put on a “large assemblage of people” proved to be impossible.

We have nothing in place if something like Trumpstock happens again, argued Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, trying to persuade Angius, who described the whole attempt as “a little oppressive on our citizens.”

Esplin, the county attorney, stated that even though he is “pretty good at his job,” he cannot legally protect the county from potential lawsuits without a specified number.

Then Supervisor Angius asked if the permit would be needed for an upcoming ribbon cutting at a mental health facility. There are 50-70 people expected and the public was invited, she said. The event will take place in Bullhead City, but what if it was to happen on the county’s land?

A special use permit would be needed, Esplin admitted, at a cost of $250. At the same time, he added that professional discretion would stop the county from intervening in a case of a ribbon-cutting ceremony.





The board voted 3-2 with Angius and Gould opposed to exempt recurring events like weekly farmers’ markets from acquiring a permit every week. A one-time permit would still be required for recurring events.

A decision on the portion of the regulation changes pertaining to one-time events like Trumpstock was put off for 60 days.