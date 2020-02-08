OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County ponders how to regulate special events

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) speaks at the Trumpstock Festival in Golden Valley on Oct. 6, 2019. (Miner file photo)

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) speaks at the Trumpstock Festival in Golden Valley on Oct. 6, 2019. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – The specter of Trumpstock is not leaving Mohave County, prolonging discussions on how the Board of Supervisors should define, classify and regulate special events and when to require special use permits.

After being taken by surprise by Trumpstock, a political festival in Golden Valley last fall that was expected to be massive but attracted only a small crowd, the county made an attempt to clarify the language of a relevant ordinance, which now requires a special use permit in case of a “large assemblage of people.”

The county staff decided to set the number of people at 50 or more to require a permit, but Development Services Director Tim Walsh, who introduced the issue to the board, was the first to point out the number can and should be modified by the supervisors.

“Fifty people can gather to watch a sunset,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who was concerned about over-regulating residents just because of one bad experience in the past. “It’s a government overreach. Trumpstock was a one-time problem and that would be an all-time answer.”

The stuff suggested two different regulatory avenues for recurring and one-time special events -- the first type illustrated by a farmers’ market, and the second by the Gould Shindig.

“What if I’m having a party with over 50 people,” inquired Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

“It would not be considered a public event unless you would specifically advertise that it is open to the public,” explained County Attorney Ryan Esplin.

“So if I post on Facebook that everybody can show up at Gould Shindig,” a permit would be required, Gould asked.

Yes, Esplin confirmed. Gould would then need to apply for a special use permit.

While all board members but Angius agreed that the current ordinance does not protect the county and confuses the public, coming up with the number to be put on a “large assemblage of people” proved to be impossible.

We have nothing in place if something like Trumpstock happens again, argued Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, trying to persuade Angius, who described the whole attempt as “a little oppressive on our citizens.”

Esplin, the county attorney, stated that even though he is “pretty good at his job,” he cannot legally protect the county from potential lawsuits without a specified number.

Then Supervisor Angius asked if the permit would be needed for an upcoming ribbon cutting at a mental health facility. There are 50-70 people expected and the public was invited, she said. The event will take place in Bullhead City, but what if it was to happen on the county’s land?

A special use permit would be needed, Esplin admitted, at a cost of $250. At the same time, he added that professional discretion would stop the county from intervening in a case of a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The board voted 3-2 with Angius and Gould opposed to exempt recurring events like weekly farmers’ markets from acquiring a permit every week. A one-time permit would still be required for recurring events.

A decision on the portion of the regulation changes pertaining to one-time events like Trumpstock was put off for 60 days.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How should county handle special events?
Special use permits and Moss Mine expansion top county agenda
Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?
Special events, grants and new positions on Supervisors’ agenda

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News