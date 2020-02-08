Polywacz promoted to executive director at Kingman's White Cliffs Senior Living
KINGMAN – Senior living professional Karen Polywacz was recently promoted to the role of Executive Director at White Cliffs Senior Living.
Polywacz earned her advancement through a heartfelt dedication to the community’s residents, families and associates.
She originally joined White Cliffs as the dining services director. She dedicated herself to providing high-quality dining experiences that help residents thrive.
“I am fortunate to work with unique, engaged residents and associates every day. They never cease to inspire me with their wisdom and their stories,” Polywacz said.
She began her career in senior living more than seven years ago as a server at The Gardens Rehab & Care Center in Kingman. Originally from Round Lake, Illinois, Polywacz has a degree in Logistics Management from Harper University. She has lived in Kingman since 2013.
White Cliffs, a retirement community offering assisted living and memory care, is located at 3600 Peterson Road in Kingman, For more information, visit https://whitecliffs.watermarkcommunities.com/.
Information provided by White Cliffs Senior Living
