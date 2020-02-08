OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Polywacz promoted to executive director at Kingman's White Cliffs Senior Living

Karen Polywacz (White Cliffs Senior Living courtesy photo)

Karen Polywacz (White Cliffs Senior Living courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Senior living professional Karen Polywacz was recently promoted to the role of Executive Director at White Cliffs Senior Living.

Polywacz earned her advancement through a heartfelt dedication to the community’s residents, families and associates.

She originally joined White Cliffs as the dining services director. She dedicated herself to providing high-quality dining experiences that help residents thrive.

“I am fortunate to work with unique, engaged residents and associates every day. They never cease to inspire me with their wisdom and their stories,” Polywacz said.

She began her career in senior living more than seven years ago as a server at The Gardens Rehab & Care Center in Kingman. Originally from Round Lake, Illinois, Polywacz has a degree in Logistics Management from Harper University. She has lived in Kingman since 2013.

White Cliffs, a retirement community offering assisted living and memory care, is located at 3600 Peterson Road in Kingman, For more information, visit https://whitecliffs.watermarkcommunities.com/.

Information provided by White Cliffs Senior Living

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

White Cliffs Senior Living celebrates two years in Kingman
Senior center adding new residents, jobs
Dog brings smiles to seniors at White Cliffs Senior Living
Corvettes rolling in at White Cliffs Senior Living Saturday
Lions Preparing for Tuesday's Egg Nog Social

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News