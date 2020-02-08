Rants and Raves | Feb. 9, 2020
What’s on your mind in 40 words or less? Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.
Doctors and Frontier internet – Frontier internet and the medical practices here in Kingman are both taking on too many new patients and customers for sure as it is slowing down the internet speed and takes forever to get an appointment with the doctor
Acquittal – If you disagree with our senator’s choice to oppose witnesses and acquit, please call and let Senator (Martha) McSally know to begin packing up her office.
Don’t California my Arizona – Try bringing the parents to small claims court. How this problem becomes the fault of California and liberals in your mind is irrational. The kid’s family probably doesn’t even vote.
Don’t California my Arizona – “Liberal laws?” Arizona is an airtight Tea Party state. We don’t need no liberal laws!
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- Mohave 911
- Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: