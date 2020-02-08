Rants and Raves | Feb. 9, 2020

What’s on your mind in 40 words or less? Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Doctors and Frontier internet – Frontier internet and the medical practices here in Kingman are both taking on too many new patients and customers for sure as it is slowing down the internet speed and takes forever to get an appointment with the doctor

Acquittal – If you disagree with our senator’s choice to oppose witnesses and acquit, please call and let Senator (Martha) McSally know to begin packing up her office.

Don’t California my Arizona – Try bringing the parents to small claims court. How this problem becomes the fault of California and liberals in your mind is irrational. The kid’s family probably doesn’t even vote.

Don’t California my Arizona – “Liberal laws?” Arizona is an airtight Tea Party state. We don’t need no liberal laws!