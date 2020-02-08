OFFERS
Registration deadline nears for Arizona Presidential Preference Election

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert reminds voters they must register by Tuesday, Feb. 15 in order to participate in the Democratic Arizona Presidential Preference Election on March 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 8, 2020 5:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – While there will be no GOP primary in Arizona – the state Republican Party has named U.S. President Donald Trump as Arizona’s GOP nominee – registered Democrats will vote March 17 in the Arizona Presidential Preference Election.

According to a news release from Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, properly registered Democrats can cast ballots at their regular polling places from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Independents and others wishing to vote in the PPE must register as Democrats by the Tuesday, Feb. 18 deadline to participate.

The purpose of the election is to determine which presidential candidate Arizona will be nominating for the National Democratic Party. Voter registration information and forms can be downloaded at www.mohavecounty.us. Click on the Government tab, then select County Recorder’s page and Voter Registration tab.

Anyone uncertain of their voter registration status can scroll below the Voter Registration tab and click on the Search Your Voter Registration Tab.

Information provided by Mohave County

