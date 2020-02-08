Stumpf sentenced to 16 years for 2nd-degree murder

KINGMAN – Bradley Allen Stumpf, 32, having pleaded guilty to the February 2019 second-degree murder of 46-year-old Jason McCafferty, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Stumpf pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge in early January. His plea agreement dictated that he could be incarcerated for between 10 and 20 years.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the Interstate 40 westbound off-ramp at Exit 51 at Stockton Hill Road at about 10:50 p.m. Feb. 11, 2019 after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in a parked pickup truck.

Troopers and medical personnel found McCafferty in the truck, and he was declared dead at the scene. Prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska had previously told the court that the bullet traveled through his chin, down his neck and into his left lung. She said the state’s theory was that Stumpf then staged the scene to make it look as though McCafferty had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In arguing mitigating circumstances to be considered in sentencing, Stumpf’s attorney, Robin Puchek, pointed to his client’s remorse, family support and lack of criminal history. He also spoke about a mental evaluation that was conducted on his client, noting possible schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The results of that evaluation, Puchek said, showed that Stumpf had a diminished capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

In an interview with law enforcement, Stumpf reportedly said he and McCafferty were returning from Phoenix where they had been working. Stumpf told troopers that “weird” music was playing on the radio while in the vehicle, and that he was getting upset because McCafferty was yelling at him. Stumpf also stated he had been hearing voices in his head for the past several months and was “experiencing that while in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

Stumpf also addressed the courtroom Thursday. He apologized for the death of McCafferty, asked the dead man’s family for forgiveness, and said that McCafferty had been a friend to him. Stumpf also gave his interpretation of the events of the day, saying that he had been asleep when the gun by his lap went off, after which time he didn’t know what to do so he “just ran.”

The prosecutor said that in regards to remorse, Stumpf was still trying to make excuses for what happened that day. Czaplinska continued by saying that Stumpf’s first and only thought was to save himself. She also noted the emotional harm suffered by the victim’s family.

Judge Derek Carlisle explained that he had a fair amount of discretion in delivering Stumpf’s sentence. He could deliver a sentence between 10 and 20 years, with 16 years being the presumptive sentence. The judge found mitigating factors of age, lack of prior felony convictions, remorse, diminished capacity and Stumpf’s confession to law enforcement. Aggravating factors included the use of a deadly weapon and emotional harm to the victim’s family.

Stumpf was sentenced to 16 years in prison, for which he will receive credit for 359 days already spent incarcerated.

