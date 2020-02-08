Wilderness Common Sense: Finding water in the desert

The reason a desert is a desert is because there’s little water. Luckily, in our desert there is some water; you just need to know where to look. The basic rule of water is that it flows down – even underground water. Water flows down until it encounters something that blocks its way. At that point, water has to look for another way to continue its downward path.

What does this look like in nature? Where the ground is not porous, water can’t seep in so after a rain it flows on the surface to low areas. In the southwest, caliche (CaCO3) is the prime culprit for not allowing water to infiltrate. Look at Red Lake after a rain and you’ll see a shallow lake. Why doesn’t the water soak into the soil? Caliche and clay.

If water can infiltrate the ground, such as into gravels found in washes, it’ll continue down until it hits a nonporous formation, usually bedrock. It’ll flow downhill as underground water on the bedrock until it either goes into the valley fill and never makes an appearance on the surface, or it encounters a nonporous formation such as a buried caliche zone that blocks its way. At that location it’ll back up until it reaches the surface where it forms a spring.

Certain types of bedrock are porous and can hold water like a sponge. When it rains, water infiltrates the permeable rocks, and travels downhill until it hits something that blocks its path. Then it has to find somewhere to go.

The Black Mountains are mostly made up of volcanic rocks. The porous units such as volcanic tuffs (a rock made of ash that was blown into the air and settled into beds) or strongly fractured basalt will hold water. As water travels down through the tuff, it might hit a solid formation like a non-fractured flow that stops the water. There, the water must look for another way, which usually means heading sideways until it reaches a sidehill, forming a spring at the contact of the permeable rock with the non-permeable rock.

An example of this can be seen along Highway 93 near milepost 68 just to the north of Coyote Pass – at the speed limit sign. On the north side of the road there’s a roadcut that exposes a red volcanic sediment sandwiched between black fractured basalt flows. For weeks after a rain you’ll see a spring at the red clay-basalt contact. The spot is marked by brush that feeds on the spring. The clay in this case blocks the water. Once all the water that was contained in the overlying basalt formation has percolated down, the spring will dry up.

If you’re looking for water in the Blacks, look for abrupt changes in the mountain slope. If there are porous rocks above and a solid formation below, chances are you’ll find a spring at the contact.

If in the Hualapais, look for changes in rock type. When wheeling down Moss Wash or Wheeler Wash, you’ll start off in metamorphic rocks with no water at the surface. These rocks are somewhat porous. As you continue downhill, you’ll arrive at a change in slope where the rock type changes to granite. At that contact, you’ll most likely find springs. In Wheeler Wash you’ll find a thick patch of reeds and brush at the contact.

When hiking down a wash near the range-front you might come to a place where there are patches of bedrock exposed in the wash gravel. This is a good place to find water. You might even see holes dug in the gravel by burros looking for water or patches of thicker brush. If there’s water nearby, you might also see bees and wasps, as they are attracted to water and are a good indication of some being nearby.

I’ve never used a solar still, or tried to get water out of a cactus. Sounds like a lot of trouble with little results. I’d rather use my geologic skills to find water. These skills can be learned. The next time you’re out and want to practice your survival skills, look at a topographic map and locate the springs noted. Observe the rocks and other features. Is there a change in slope, a change in the texture of the outcropping rocks indicating a different rock type or something else that is identifiable and can be used to locate possible changes that forces water to the surface?

If finding water is critical to your survival, use every skill and all your knowledge to direct your search. Don’t waste time and energy on efforts that don’t produce results.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.