OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adoption Spotlight Feb. 10, 2020: Jayden

Get to know Jenna at and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jenna at and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 5:01 a.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Jenna is on her way to an exciting future and would benefit from a forever family that can help cultivate her bright mind and kind heart. Already taking calculus, she loves math because it will help in her future career as a veterinarian, therapist or pediatrician. Jenna prides herself on never giving up and dreams of someday helping others find their own forever families. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

Feb. 2020: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Donna Jean Semm
Letter: Put yourself up for adoption
Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Obituary | Jessica Mae Orozco
Local attorney awarded for assisting children in the state

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News