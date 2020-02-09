Changes made to Kingman City Council meeting procedure
KINGMAN – City council meetings will now begin at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
City Manager Ron Foggin explained the shift in procedure at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 council meeting. Starting at the next meeting, set for Tuesday, Feb. 18, city council will meet at 5 p.m. The work sessions that been held prior to regularly scheduled meetings in the recent past will now be held during department reports at the end of meetings.
“We’re not doing away with work sessions, but we’re going to cover work session items in the department report section of the agenda,” Foggin said. “The feeling is that we are underutilizing that section of the agenda, and that’s a place that we’re going to look to highlight additional things that the city is doing, because we are extremely busy.”
Council’s agenda wasn’t on the heavy side for its most recent meeting, but Foggin said that isn’t likely to be the case at the next meeting. “We’ve had a number of things that we’ve been working on, and those are coming due and will be reported on at our next council meeting,” he said.
Items to appear on the agenda include a report on legislation that could affect Kingman, a report on the city’s citizen survey, and an Arizona Department of Transportation update on the West Kingman Traffic Interchange.
