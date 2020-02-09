OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 09
Mohave County wants to change web domain to mohave.gov

Mohave County Information Technology Director Nathan McDaniel discusses proposed changes to the county’s web domain with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 5:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will apply to the federal government for Mohave.gov to be assigned as the official domain to conduct all county business.

The motion was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 4

“I’m happy to see it on the agenda,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2. “We are the only government entity that uses ‘dot us.’ But why now?”

And what about other costly changes on top of the $400 in technological cost, such as new business cards and letterheads?

County Manager Mike Hendrix said both domains will be active for a period of time, with the new one functional and the old one to remain in place as long as needed.

That would allow all county employees to go through their stacks of business cards and letter heads without additional expenses.

“The transition would take place over a long period of time,” county Information Technology Director Nathan McDaniel told the board.

In the past, a similar transition took up to 10 years.

There will be no rebranding effort assigned to a date, but it is a good time to start the transition now when “feds loosened up the rules,” McDaniel said.

“Most branding is internal to each computer,” Hendrix explained. “For example, I have various document that I can change today.”

He added he would send an email to all county employees to start the transition.

This is just an application to the federal government, McDonald reminded the supervisors.

If granted the permission, the county can develop a plan of action and discuss details.

The motion was approved unanimously by the board.

