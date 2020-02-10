12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14

Considered the largest 1950's themed car show, music festival rockabilly event in the state of Arizona, "The Lake Havasu City Rockailly Reunion" is being held on the banks of Lake Havasu, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14, 15, and 16.

It's all about cool cats and chicks, retro-fashion, rock-n-roll oldies music, rat-rods and more! Take a three day stroll down nostalgia lane with over 800 cars and motorcycles on display, 150 vendors, food, beer garden and the popular pin-up girl contest. A new, second stage has also been added along with 30 bands. Events include giveaways, a swap meet and a 1950's hair salon, barber and more.

For a complete schedule of events, tickets and information, visit lakehavasurockabillyreunion.com.

