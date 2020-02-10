Chloride to host Bed and Bath Race March 14

CHLORIDE – The historic mining town of Chloride will host its 2nd Bed and Bath Race during its St. Patrick’s Day celebration and parade on Saturday, March 14.

Competitors in this first-ever combined competition pitting beds against tubs will compete for the coveted title of “Fastest Bed or Tub West of the Pecos.”

According to a Chloride Chamber of Commerce news release, there will be prizes for the first, second and third place finishers, as well as the “Most Creative” entry.

The race will take the combatants down Chloride’s scenic Second Street. No motorized beds or tubs will be allowed.

For more information about the race call Gary at 702-203-3018.

Other activities at the celebration will include a parade, gunfights, a bull whip show, a car show, food, and vendors of all kinds, the news release noted.

Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce