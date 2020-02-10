OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dolan Springs man arrested for alleged weapons offense

Casey James Lance (MCSO)

Casey James Lance (MCSO)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 1:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Casey James Lance, 33, of Dolan Springs, was arrested in Chloride on Thursday, Feb. 6 after allegedly firing a handgun into the air.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Rainbow Avenue and Second Street in Chloride in reference to a weapons offense.

Dispatch received information that a male subject, later identified as Lance, had fired a gun into the air and was arguing with a neighbor. Deputies contacted Lance, who was reportedly observed holding a gun.

Lance sat down on the ground and threw the gun off to the side when ordered. However, he reportedly refused verbal commands to lay on his stomach. As deputies approached, Lance reportedly moved his hands to his waistband. Deputies were able to place Lance onto his stomach and into restraints.

Deputies took possession of the weapon and made contact with a neighbor, who advised she heard the gunshot and went outside to see Lance pacing in front of a neighboring residence.

Lance was arrested on suspicion of felony disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911: Monday, January 30, 2012
Dolan Springs man cited for weapons charge
Gun fired over outstanding debt; man arrested
Mohave 911: Monday, July 16, 2012
9/13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News