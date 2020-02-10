OFFERS
Feb. 10
Forecast calls for chance of rain in Kingman Feb. 10

There is a 30% chance of rain in Kingman until 5 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 10, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 1:09 p.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance of rain for Kingman until 5 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 10.

North winds of 10-14 mph are expected, with gusts to 20 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for sunny skies with highs in the high 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

More like this story

NWS issues flash flood, severe thunderstorm watch for Kingman
Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
More rain could be in store for Kingman
Wet weekend forecast for Kingman
Rain forecast through Tuesday

