Forecast calls for chance of rain in Kingman Feb. 10

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance of rain for Kingman until 5 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 10.

North winds of 10-14 mph are expected, with gusts to 20 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for sunny skies with highs in the high 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Information provided by the National Weather Service