Kingman pair arrested on felony drug charges

KINGMAN – Joshua Edward Cushing, 29, and Breanna Marie Alston, 29, both of Kingman, were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies after a traffic stop Thursday, Feb. 6.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a silver sedan traveling north on Stockton Hill Road with an item hanging from the rearview mirror obstructing the driver’s view. A traffic stop was conducted and deputies contacted Cushing, the driver, and Alston, the passenger.

Cushing reportedly advised deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license and had an active arrest warrant. Deputies requested both subjects exit the vehicle and Cushing began reaching for something in the back seat. Deputies again told Cushing to exit the vehicle and a records check revealed neither party had a valid driver’s license, requiring the vehicle to be towed.

A search of the passenger area reportedly revealed a small black pouch that contained 0.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several small baggies. A further search revealed 6.3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia under the driver’s seat, according to law enforcement. A backpack was allegedly located in the back seat that contained approximately 2 grams of marijuana.

In the center console, deputies say they located a purple handgun that was reported stolen. Alston reportedly admitted possession of the black pouch found in the passenger area. Cushing reportedly admitted possession of the items found under the driver’s seat and the marijuana in the backpack. Neither party admitted possession of the stolen gun.

Cushing was arrested on suspicion of theft/control of stolen property, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, marijuana possession, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was also arrested on the active arrest warrant.

Alston was arrested on suspicion of theft/control of stolen property, possession of a weapon by prohibited person, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Both were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO