OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman pair arrested on felony drug charges

Breanna Marie Alston and Joshua Edward Cushing (MCSO photos)

Breanna Marie Alston and Joshua Edward Cushing (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 1:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Joshua Edward Cushing, 29, and Breanna Marie Alston, 29, both of Kingman, were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies after a traffic stop Thursday, Feb. 6.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a silver sedan traveling north on Stockton Hill Road with an item hanging from the rearview mirror obstructing the driver’s view. A traffic stop was conducted and deputies contacted Cushing, the driver, and Alston, the passenger.

Cushing reportedly advised deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license and had an active arrest warrant. Deputies requested both subjects exit the vehicle and Cushing began reaching for something in the back seat. Deputies again told Cushing to exit the vehicle and a records check revealed neither party had a valid driver’s license, requiring the vehicle to be towed.

A search of the passenger area reportedly revealed a small black pouch that contained 0.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several small baggies. A further search revealed 6.3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia under the driver’s seat, according to law enforcement. A backpack was allegedly located in the back seat that contained approximately 2 grams of marijuana.

In the center console, deputies say they located a purple handgun that was reported stolen. Alston reportedly admitted possession of the black pouch found in the passenger area. Cushing reportedly admitted possession of the items found under the driver’s seat and the marijuana in the backpack. Neither party admitted possession of the stolen gun.

Cushing was arrested on suspicion of theft/control of stolen property, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, marijuana possession, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was also arrested on the active arrest warrant.

Alston was arrested on suspicion of theft/control of stolen property, possession of a weapon by prohibited person, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Both were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KPD reports locating more than 16 grams of methamphetamine
Mohave 911: Sunday, August 29, 2010
Mohave 911 | Dec. 8, 2019
Mohave 911 | June 4, 2018
Mohave 911: Monday, November 7, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News