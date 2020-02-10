Kingman's Larson Lifeskill honorees announced
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 5 a.m.
Larson Lifeskill winners for January demonstrated the self-discipline lifeskill. These students go above and beyond to be responsible both academically and with their positive choices. They are shown using spare time to quiz each other on AZMERIT test prep cards.
