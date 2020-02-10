OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's Larson Lifeskill honorees announced

Clockwise from front left are Mayra Meza, Carlos Munoz, Ricky Sandoval, Autumn Ostermeyer and Andrew Castro. Winner Tre Swarts is not shown. (Larson Lifeskills courtesy photo)

Clockwise from front left are Mayra Meza, Carlos Munoz, Ricky Sandoval, Autumn Ostermeyer and Andrew Castro. Winner Tre Swarts is not shown. (Larson Lifeskills courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 5 a.m.

Larson Lifeskill winners for January demonstrated the self-discipline lifeskill. These students go above and beyond to be responsible both academically and with their positive choices. They are shown using spare time to quiz each other on AZMERIT test prep cards.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | Awarding Responsibility
Larson Lifeskill winners named for perseverance
Kingman Photo | Honesty Is the Best Policy
Students honored for honesty
Letter of thanks: Pointing out positive choices

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News