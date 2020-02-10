OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors seek to protect groundwater

The Mohave County Supervisors have sent a letter to the director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources asking him to take action to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Supervisors have sent a letter to the director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources asking him to take action to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 5:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday, Feb. 3 to authorize a letter to Thomas Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, asking him to initiate the process to designate most of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) pursuant to ARS 5-432.

According to a county news release, Mohave County officials are proactive in protecting their water rights. They strongly contend that the expansion of large-scale agricultural is rapidly depleting the aquifer, and that the potential remains for further agricultural expansion in the future.

County Manager Mike Hendrix said the response is “Mohave County’s ongoing attempt to protect and preserve water in our area.”

The letter expresses the need for urgent action and states that “inaction means Mohave County must wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the state of Arizona, and then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”

Hendrix said that “if the director decides to declare the areas irrigation non- expansion areas, with some exceptions, only acres of land which were irrigated at any time during the five years preceding the date of the notice of the initiation of designation procedures may be irrigated.”

The letter states that the findings of a December, 2019 Arizona Department of Water Resources Report “indicate there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for sustained irrigation of cultivated lands in the basin at the current and predicted rates of withdrawal.”

The report findings also show groundwater depletion is due to large-scale irrigation with the water level dropping below ground surface in less than 100 years.

Finally, the closes by saying the Board of Supervisors is “critically concerned about resolving our water crisis in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.”

It calls on Buschatzke for “assistance in managing the groundwater in Mohave County’s Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin ...”

The letter was sent on Feb. 5.

For more information or to comment contact Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix at 928-753-0729.

Information provided by Mohave County

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County may seek groundwater regulation – again
How much water does Mohave County have?
Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
Poison picked: Supervisors seek irrigation ban
Water chiefs to meet with supervisors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News