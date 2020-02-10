Mohave County Supervisors seek to protect groundwater

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday, Feb. 3 to authorize a letter to Thomas Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, asking him to initiate the process to designate most of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) pursuant to ARS 5-432.



According to a county news release, Mohave County officials are proactive in protecting their water rights. They strongly contend that the expansion of large-scale agricultural is rapidly depleting the aquifer, and that the potential remains for further agricultural expansion in the future.

County Manager Mike Hendrix said the response is “Mohave County’s ongoing attempt to protect and preserve water in our area.”

The letter expresses the need for urgent action and states that “inaction means Mohave County must wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the state of Arizona, and then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”

Hendrix said that “if the director decides to declare the areas irrigation non- expansion areas, with some exceptions, only acres of land which were irrigated at any time during the five years preceding the date of the notice of the initiation of designation procedures may be irrigated.”

The letter states that the findings of a December, 2019 Arizona Department of Water Resources Report “indicate there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for sustained irrigation of cultivated lands in the basin at the current and predicted rates of withdrawal.”

The report findings also show groundwater depletion is due to large-scale irrigation with the water level dropping below ground surface in less than 100 years.

Finally, the closes by saying the Board of Supervisors is “critically concerned about resolving our water crisis in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.”

It calls on Buschatzke for “assistance in managing the groundwater in Mohave County’s Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin ...”

The letter was sent on Feb. 5.



For more information or to comment contact Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix at 928-753-0729.

Information provided by Mohave County