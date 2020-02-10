Sounds of Kingman to tell story of World War II female pilots
“The Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of WW II” will be the topic of the next edition of the Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series.
The free event is slated for 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.
Presenter Natalie J. Stewart-Smith will discuss the more than 1,000 women who tested repaired aircraft, towed targets for gunnery practice, and flew new planes from factories to embarkation points, freeing male pilots for combat roles in the war.
“This presentation shares their stories as fliers, patriots and women who had to fight for the right to be called veterans,” event organizers wrote in a news release.
The event is sponsored by Kingman Airport Café and presented by Sounds of Kingman, the museum and Arizona Humanities.
