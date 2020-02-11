County manager worries about water

KINGMAN – It is water, or the lack thereof, that keeps Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix awake at night.

And water was on his mind again when he spoke to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman Monday, Feb. 10, focusing exclusively on water issues and hoping to build community support for proposed regulations.

Hendrix proceeded to explain local water problems.

There is, of course, Central Arizona trying to “steal” Colorado River water from the southern section of the county. But the most relevant concern to the audience was the Hualapai Water Basin, on which Kingman relies. Here, the problem was triggered after 2012, when big industrial farming wells were first permitted in the basin.

“Between January 2012 and December of 2018, 174 farming wells had been permitted in the Hualapai Valley Basin, and in the space of eight short years, the Hualapai Basin had become a farming basin,” Hendrix told the club.

“The county currently has little or no statutory authority over water issues,” Hendrix said. “With that said, Mohave County has certainly not been sitting on our hands.”

In 2016, the county applied to the Arizona Department of Water Resources to declare the Hualapai Basin an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The application was denied and agricultural pumping not only continued, but expanded.

Working on building the case, the county partnered with the City of Kingman to assess the basin’s health – the study will be completed in May 2020.



Other legislative efforts resulted in an ADWR-supported report which estimates the Kingman well fields have around 60 years of water available down to 1,200 feet below ground level.

“It is important to note, for the ADWR to recognize an ‘Assured Water Supply,’ water has to be less than 1,200 feet below ground level and be available for at least 100 years into the future,” Hendrix said.

State Rep. Regina Cobb’s (R-Kingman) 2019 bill created the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, which will recommend solutions by the end of the year.

Most recently, the county resubmitted the request to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area based upon the new information presented in the state report.

“When I speak of a legislative solution, the legislature could simply declare, and place into law, an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) for the Hualapai Basin, as they did in 1980 for the Douglas and Joseph City basins,” Hendrix said.