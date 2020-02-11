Enjoy a 'Valentine's Day Dinner,' Feb. 15
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 12:09 p.m.
Valentine's Day Dinner will be served at the American Legion AZ Post 14, 225 E. Oak St. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Enjoy a delicious dinner of Cornish game hen, rice pilaf, vegetable, salad and one glass of champagne for $10 per person.
For more information, call 928-753-3555.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Obituary
- Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: