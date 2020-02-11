Enjoy a 'Valentine's Day Dinner,' Feb. 15

Valentine's Day Dinner will be served at the American Legion AZ Post 14, 225 E. Oak St. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious dinner of Cornish game hen, rice pilaf, vegetable, salad and one glass of champagne for $10 per person.

For more information, call 928-753-3555.

