OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free presentation from local artist, Karen Lopez at 'Artist Talks & Treats,' Feb. 15

Join us on the third Saturday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman for “Artist Talks & Treats”. This month’s presenter is the very talented Karen Lopez. (ArtHub)

Join us on the third Saturday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman for “Artist Talks & Treats”. This month’s presenter is the very talented Karen Lopez. (ArtHub)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 12:27 p.m.

Join us on the third Saturday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman for “Artist Talks & Treats”.

Complimentary tasty treats will be provided as you enjoy presentations by our local artists and learn what it means to live a life in the arts. Talks will reveal life behind the scenes and the magic behind the making. Bring your questions and curiosities for the Q&A section after the presentation.

This month’s presenter is the very talented Karen Lopez.

This is a free event, however, donations are always welcome to support your local arts nonprofit.

For more information, visit kingmanarthub.com/workshops.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Kingman Arthub

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Learn what it means to live a life in the arts, free 'Artist Talks & Treats' event, Jan. 18
Free ‘Arizona’ art show coming to Kingman Jan. 7
Downtown Kingman art spot now open
Kingman Center for the Arts moves into ArtHub location, ArtHub residency program discontinued
Enjoy live demonstrations and find a class, 'ArtHub Open House,' Friday, Feb. 7

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News