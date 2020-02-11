Free presentation from local artist, Karen Lopez at 'Artist Talks & Treats,' Feb. 15
Join us on the third Saturday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman for “Artist Talks & Treats”.
Complimentary tasty treats will be provided as you enjoy presentations by our local artists and learn what it means to live a life in the arts. Talks will reveal life behind the scenes and the magic behind the making. Bring your questions and curiosities for the Q&A section after the presentation.
This month’s presenter is the very talented Karen Lopez.
This is a free event, however, donations are always welcome to support your local arts nonprofit.
For more information, visit kingmanarthub.com/workshops.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
