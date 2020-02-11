Kingman Chamber to host new event: ‘Bluesin’ Off Beale’

KINGMAN – Tickets are now available for Bluesin’ Off Beale, a Mardi Gras celebration that will not only provide attendees with food and music, but give them the opportunity to support their local chamber of commerce.



This year’s event marks the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual ambassador fundraiser. Bluesin’ Off Beale is set for 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the old Elks Lodge, 301 N. Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Oak streets.

This is the first year the chamber has hosted Bluesin’, as the event will take the place of the annual wine and cheese fundraiser. President Becky Fawson explained the chamber decided to mix things up this year in an effort to bring a fun, new event to the community.

“It should be a fun evening hosted by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce,” Fawson said.

It’s also an important for fundraiser for the non-profit chamber. “This event allows us to support local businesses through education, partnerships and networking,” Fawson said.

In addition to a New Orleans-style shrimp-boil dinner, blues music, wine, beer and spirits, Bluesin’ Off Beale will offer a number of unique auction items for those who attend.

There’s a $4,800 starting bid to attend the 2020 Country Music Awards and a $2,790 starting bid for a Modern Magic Vacation to the Grand Mayan Resorts in Mexico. Less-expensive items include a framed Gene Simmons-signed KISS display starting at $195, an acoustic guitar signed by James Taylor starting at $415 and a framed photo signed by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs with a starting bid of $250.

Also set for the auction are an Archie Bradley framed photo, a signed Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals replica helmet, and a custom and signed Nick Bosa jersey. Attendees will also compete for a Telluride Slopeside Luxury Escape, and an Orel Hershiser-signed and framed Dodgers photo.

Other items, none of which have a starting bid price, include a Weber gas grill from True Value Distribution, an Invicta divers watch, a recliner from AZ Furniture, Earrings from Delila Rose & Co., and many more. The event will also feature an angel card reader, a madam that will read birth cards and a wine pull with the chance to win a $100 bottle of wine.

Chamber members can purchase one ticket for $40 or two tickets for $75. Prices for nonmembers are $50 and $95, respectively. The purchase of a ticket comes with a shrimp-boil dinner and two free drinks. Additional drinks can be purchased at the event.

Money raised through the event will go to the chamber, which Fawson noted is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.