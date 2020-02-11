Kingman Mohave Lions to host City Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble Feb. 13

KINGMAN – Josh Noble, city tourism services manager, will be the featured speaker at the Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting set for noon Thursday, Feb. 13 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Noble will provide a tourism recap from 2019, and will also tell those in attendance what to expect in terms of tourism in 2020.

“This will be very interesting and an excellent meeting for everyone to attend,” the club wrote in a news release.

There is no fee for admission and no reservations are required. Food options will include lunch from the menu or the special. Questions can be directed to Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 and mari@kingmanlions.org, or Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club