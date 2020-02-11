Kingman movie review | ‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ is more than a mouthful

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” is an ode to the psycho girl who never felt understood and loved the wrong man. Or loved the wrong man and became a psycho. You know who you are. If you're in denial about your inner psycho, vicariously untether her from your iPad and enjoy this film. Director Cathy Yan defies the often hokey comic genre with soulful directing, an outlandishly perfect soundtrack and an intoxicating female ensemble. Each lead is a Kung Fu Grand Mistress with amazing stunt sequences that flow like an butt-kick ballet. Newcomers do not have to know any comic canon to understand the premise of this lively action: Guy breaks up with woman, woman buys hyena, assassins chase woman, woman finds friends to kill assassins. It’s a classic.

Unfortunately, Canon purists will be disappointed that the long-standing comic characters, Huntress and Black Canary, are not true to form. The LGBTQI community will also be disappointed that the lesbian characters are merely noted but not expanded as they are in the graphic novel.

Plot

The action is such fun and the acting is so punch-tastic that the miniscule plot is lost in the fray of grenade-launched bean bags and a cocaine-drizzled delirium.

Harley is trying to convince herself that she will be OK after a break-up with her not-really-boyfriend, Joker. She buys a hyena and spends the better part of a day trying to outrun assassins while holding a greasy breakfast sandwich that is the stuff of break-up food-porn. What woman can’t relate?

Along the way a little pick-pocketress clips a diamond from a bad guy. The bad guy puts a hit on her and Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) find their lives have intersected for this moment.

Harley: Margot Robbie

Robbie disrobes from her Academy-Award nominated role in “Bombshell” and trashes it up in Harley Quinn’s Cyndi-Lauper-meets-dumpster-explosion fashion. Robbie’s only fault may be that she plays Harley with such convincing derangement that audiences may disconnect from any imagined association. You don’t want to be her but you would enjoy blasting aggravating people in the face with a high-projectile glitter-bomb. Robbie owns the role and empowers Harley with new extreme physical stunt work and focus. She also has a pet orphan to care for.

Black Canary and Huntress: Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Bringing her raw intensity from “Underground,” Smollet-Bell’s portrayal of Canary is more aligned with a Scorsese period-piece pulling the film from the usual humdrum depths of comic doldrums. Smollett-Bell displays impressive martial arts skills while wearing the most precarious outfits.



Fresh from “Gemini Man,” Winstead’s Huntress is the awkward female who was fittingly raised by a brood of Italian assassins. She just needs a girls’ trip to sort out her feminine side after a good killing spree. Winstead plays the character with a light hand and is never pulled into the psychosis that plagued other heroes who watched their families die (hint: Batman).

Renee Montoya and Ellen Yee: Rosie Perez and Ali Wong

Fans of Wong will enjoy seeing the actress move on to more big screen fare and Perez fans will be thrilled to see that the 1990s choreographer and fast-witted actress has not lost her skills. Supposedly the two characters are a couple but that never pans out believably in the film. Wong doesn’t get much screen time but she owns what little she has. Perez tracks as a dogged police detective but seems out of place as a Bird of Prey.

Cinematography

The cinematography is a character in its own right: controlled, bright and eloquent. Under Matthew Libatique’s critical eye, the film avoids the brooding shadows that plague DC-verse films and provides nimble shots that swoop with each kick, flip and jarring explosion.

Improvements

The villains aren’t villainous. Harley frequently breaks the fourth-wall by talking directly to the audience and explaining the plot and back stories with flashbacks. For those who will love this film, the flashbacks tie the female leads together in creative ways and operate under the assumption that you can use your imagination to answer any awkward questions. For those who are on the fence about the film, the switching happens at exciting points in the film and one has to instantly downshift their attention to a side story, endure a bit of boredom and rev back up to the point.

Ladies, the film is a nice break from pretending that your inner psycho is happily under wraps. For the openly ratchet, you probably don’t have friends so drag someone who owes you a favor and you can gloat over how much you and Harley have in common.



Fans of the Femme Fatale Genre: 5 out of 5 Canaries

Action Fans: 4 out of 5 Hyenas

Canon Purists: 1 out of 5 Canary Cries