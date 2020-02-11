Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation to hold Black Tie Gala March 14
The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation will host its third annual Black Tie Gala on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Proceeds from the gala, to be held at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada, will benefit the foundation’s Catch it Early program.
The program provides free screening mammograms and other breast health services to all Mohave County women ages 40 and over, who can receive a free mammogram at KRMC each year. For insured patients, the program covers all co-pays and deductibles. For women with no medical insurance, the program provides mammograms at no cost.
The Black Tie Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. and features a three-course dinner, dancing, drinks, photos and entertainment. An auction and drawings will be held.
To purchase tickets visit www.azkrmc.com/black-tie-gala or call 928-263-3873.Ticket sales will close after Feb. 29.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Obituary
- Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: