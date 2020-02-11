Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation to hold Black Tie Gala March 14

The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation will host its third annual Black Tie Gala on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Proceeds from the gala, to be held at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada, will benefit the foundation’s Catch it Early program.

The program provides free screening mammograms and other breast health services to all Mohave County women ages 40 and over, who can receive a free mammogram at KRMC each year. For insured patients, the program covers all co-pays and deductibles. For women with no medical insurance, the program provides mammograms at no cost.

The Black Tie Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. and features a three-course dinner, dancing, drinks, photos and entertainment. An auction and drawings will be held.

To purchase tickets visit www.azkrmc.com/black-tie-gala or call 928-263-3873.Ticket sales will close after Feb. 29.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center