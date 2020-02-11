Kingman Route 66 Rotary hears about addiction treatment

Michelle Valandingham, left, Community Medical Services clinic manager for Kingman and Lake Havasu City, and her associate Ronny Jones, right, spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 7 meeting. The pair are shown with Club President Karen Brown. The clinic offers treatment for opioid addiction, the club members learned. There are 46 Community Medical Services clinics nationwide including Kingman, which opened in September 2019, and Lake Havasu City, which opened in August 2019. The clinics administer methadone and provide Naloxone for overdose treatment. Jones, a recovering opioid addict himself, noted opioids are as important to an addict as food and water and methadone helps rewire the brain to help patients avoid relapses. The clinic accepts Medicare, Access or private payment. For more information call 928-565-6699 or email michelle.valandingham@cmsgiveshope.com.