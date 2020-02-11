Kingman Route 66 Rotary hears about addiction treatment
Michelle Valandingham, left, Community Medical Services clinic manager for Kingman and Lake Havasu City, and her associate Ronny Jones, right, spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Feb. 7 meeting. The pair are shown with Club President Karen Brown. The clinic offers treatment for opioid addiction, the club members learned. There are 46 Community Medical Services clinics nationwide including Kingman, which opened in September 2019, and Lake Havasu City, which opened in August 2019. The clinics administer methadone and provide Naloxone for overdose treatment. Jones, a recovering opioid addict himself, noted opioids are as important to an addict as food and water and methadone helps rewire the brain to help patients avoid relapses. The clinic accepts Medicare, Access or private payment. For more information call 928-565-6699 or email michelle.valandingham@cmsgiveshope.com.
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Mohave County approves rezone for controversial Western-themed attraction outside Oatman
- Victim alleges Kingman man pointed gun, demanded ID
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: