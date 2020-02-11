Kingman Toastmasters to hold speech contest Feb. 15
Kingman Area Toastmasters will host the annual Toastmasters Mohave Area One Speech Contest from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Hualapai Conference Room at the Kingman Regional Medical Professional Building, 1739 Beverly Ave.
The competition will include members from the London Bridge Toastmasters, Lake Havasu City Toastmasters and the Kingman Toastmasters. Categories include Tall Tales and International Speech. Winners in each category advance to the Division Area Contest in Flagstaff on April 11.
The competition is free to attend, and the public is invited. Refreshments will be available.
“Kingman Area Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” Trish Carter, vice-president of education, said in a news release.
Toastmasters is a club where members learn communication and leadership skills. Kingman Toastmasters meet each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Hualapai Conference Room at the Kingman Regional Medical Professional Building, 1739 Beverly Ave.
For more information contact Carter at vpe-3906294@toastmastersclubs.org, visit http://kingman.toastmastersclubs.org/ or call 928-224-8329.
Information provided by Kingman Toastmasters
