OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Toastmasters to hold speech contest Feb. 15

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 5 a.m.

Kingman Area Toastmasters will host the annual Toastmasters Mohave Area One Speech Contest from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Hualapai Conference Room at the Kingman Regional Medical Professional Building, 1739 Beverly Ave.

The competition will include members from the London Bridge Toastmasters, Lake Havasu City Toastmasters and the Kingman Toastmasters. Categories include Tall Tales and International Speech. Winners in each category advance to the Division Area Contest in Flagstaff on April 11.

The competition is free to attend, and the public is invited. Refreshments will be available.

“Kingman Area Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” Trish Carter, vice-president of education, said in a news release.

Toastmasters is a club where members learn communication and leadership skills. Kingman Toastmasters meet each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Hualapai Conference Room at the Kingman Regional Medical Professional Building, 1739 Beverly Ave.

For more information contact Carter at vpe-3906294@toastmastersclubs.org, visit http://kingman.toastmastersclubs.org/ or call 928-224-8329.

Information provided by Kingman Toastmasters

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Toastmasters turn in contest performances
Kingman Photo | Toastmasters Officers
Two area toastmasters take top honors
Toastmasters Meet in Kingman
Contestants judged and were judged at Toastmasters Spring Contest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News