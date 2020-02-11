OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lee Williams hosts Silent Night game tonight in Kingman

The Silent Night basketball game at Lee Williams High School in Kingman will honor the 11 Kingman firefighters who died when this railroad car containing propane caught fire and exploded on July 5, 1973. (Miner file photo)

The Silent Night basketball game at Lee Williams High School in Kingman will honor the 11 Kingman firefighters who died when this railroad car containing propane caught fire and exploded on July 5, 1973. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 12:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School will host the Silent Night basketball game, honoring the 11 Kingman firefighters who died in the 1973 Doxol explosion, at tonight’s Tuesday, Feb. 11 matchup against Mingus.

The crowd will remain silent until Lee Williams scores 11 points. A fire began July 5, 1973 as propane was being unloaded from a railroad car into storage tanks housed by Doxol Gas Western Energy Company’s bulk plant. The subsequent explosion resulted in the deaths of 13 people, 11 of whom were volunteer firefighters.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted at the door. Those donations will benefit area food banks and the student body’s food bank.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Briefs | Lee Williams Silent Night basketball games
A Point to Ponder
Doxol anniversary: Kingman Council notes tragedy with moment of silence
Briefs | Vols Silent Night basketball games
The 2018 graduates of Lee Williams High School

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News