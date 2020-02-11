Miner Editorial | Construction Day will be a great way to expose kids to construction careers

It doesn’t take an advanced degree to build a house. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that $30 per hour is really good money.

The average American worker in the construction sector made $31.19 per hour and worked 39.1 hours per week in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That lands north of $60,000 per year, with no student debt.

“You don’t have to go to college to make $30, $40 per hour,” said Jason Millin, one-stop operator at ARIZONA@WORK.

And you don’t have to leave Mohave County to get a good job in the construction industry, either.

Yet jobs go unfilled amid a labor shortage in a growing economy. The U.S. construction sector had 214,000 openings in February, the BLS reports. Nationwide, and here, skilled tradespeople are in high demand.

That’s why ARIZONA@WORK is holding a two-day Construction Day event April 2-3 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Contractors are invited to participate, lending insight and creating interest in fields like cabinetry, flooring, tile, concrete, electrical, housing construction and more.

Opening day, a Thursday, will be exclusively for high school juniors and seniors. They’ll talk to contractors, learn about the trades and career opportunities, and try their hand at tasks that simulate working in different construction fields.

“There are so many opportunities in construction that we want to make young people aware and consider it as a career when they finish school,” said Christine Murphy, business services coordinator at ARIZONA@WORK.

Adults get their turn on Friday, April 3. And for them, immediate employment could be available if they like what they see.

“We just want to make sure we’re getting everybody and letting them know there are opportunities right here in Kingman and Mohave County,” Millin said.

For ARIZONA@WORK, it’s a proactive way to address employment issues.

For local students researching careers, or adults contemplating a career change, it’s a chance to learn about a booming business.

And for local contractors and builders, it’s a chance to not only fill positions, but help build a workforce for the future.

For more information about Construction Day contact Murphy at 928-753-0723, ext. 4473, or christine.murphy@mohavecounty.us.