Mohave High School 50th Anniversary Auto Show, Feb. 15
The Mohave High School 50th Anniversary Auto Show is being held at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway in Bullhead City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Come and check out all of the cars, trucks, motorcycles, side-by-sides, vendors, food, live auction, raffles, live music and category awards.
Free entry, however donations are appreciated. All proceeds will go to Mohave Student Council.
Click here for more information, call 928-458-9685 or e-mail dlipinski@crsk12.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Obituary
- Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: