Mohave High School 50th Anniversary Auto Show, Feb. 15

The Mohave High School 50th Anniversary Auto Show is being held at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway in Bullhead City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Come and check out all of the cars, trucks, motorcycles, side-by-sides, vendors, food, live auction, raffles, live music and category awards.

Free entry, however donations are appreciated. All proceeds will go to Mohave Student Council.

Click here for more information, call 928-458-9685 or e-mail dlipinski@crsk12.org.

